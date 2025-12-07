Kazakh national cuisine presented at charity fair in Dushanbe

The annual event is highly popular among locals and visitors alike. Each participating country showcased the unique elements of its national culture and peculiarities, offering guests an opportunity to experience customs, taste traditional cuisine, and appreciate the diversity of cultures represented at the festival.

Kazakhstan's stand saw a large influx of guests, who enjoyed national dances and songs. Visitors eagerly tried traditional dishes such as beshbarmak, baursaq, chak-chak, zhent, irimshik, and qurt. The culinary skills and creativity of the hosts were demonstrated by the spouses of Kazakh diplomats, who took on the responsibility of preparing the festive table. They also introduced guests to Kazakhstan’s cultural traditions and shared recipes of the national cuisine.

Photo credit: Madibek Janibekov\Qazinform

“We have been working in Tajikistan for several years through international organizations, and, of course, we miss our homeland. Today, we had the chance to connect with a part of Kazakhstan, and I am very excited to contribute to this event. With the support of our embassy, we presented handmade crafts, souvenirs, and traditional dishes. This festival allows us to explore national cuisines as well as meet people and learn about the culture and traditions of other countries,” said Gulmira Dossybekova, a Kazakh participant.

Photo credit: Qazinform

To conclude the event, the jury awarded the Kazakh Embassy representatives a diploma "For Active Participation in the Festival," citing the most vivid reflection of the country's national distinctiveness.

The festival brings together the traditions and cultures of various peoples and is charitable. All funds raised at the fair are donated to a fund supporting those in need.

