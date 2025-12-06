Art exhibition reveals life stories of women across Central Asia

The exhibition was organized at the Almaty Gallery with the support of Kazakhstan's Ministry of Culture and Information and the UN Women Regional Office for Europe and Central Asia.

According to the ministry, the exposition showcases 14 works created by artists from Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan, highlighting current issues of gender policy and advancing the rights of women and girls in Central Asia.

Фото: Минкультуры и информации РК

Official statistics and key gender data served as the main material for the artworks, touching on topics such as women’s leadership, invisible labor, economic inequality, discrimination, gender-based violence, maternal mortality, stereotypes, and social norms.

The project Tirek: The Thread of Her Life was first presented to the public in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, in July 2025. That event became the starting point of a major regional initiative that now unites Central Asian countries in a dialogue on women’s and girls’ rights.

The exhibition’s title is symbolic as the word tirek means pillar, core, or foundation in Turkic languages.

The program includes guided tours, themed art sessions with artists, activists, and opinion leaders, a workshop on making traditional rag dolls, and panel discussions. The exhibition will be open to visitors till 15th December 2025 at the Almaty State Art Gallery located at 44 Dostyk Street. Admission is free.

