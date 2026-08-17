Australia’s Murdoch University may open its branch campus in Kazakhstan

During the meeting, Shakarim University and Murdoch University signed a memorandum of understanding.

The memo will provide for the development of academic and scientific cooperation, joint educational and research initiatives, student and faculty mobility, development of joint programs, and exchange of experts and researchers.

The parties focused on the possibility of opening a Murdoch University branch at Shakarim University in Semey.

They also discussed academic and organizational models, infrastructure requirements, and priority fields for training specialists.

Special emphasis was laid on projects that support social and economic development in Abai region.

In particular, the point at issue is training qualified professionals, strengthening research capacity, and applying international approaches in education.

According to the Ministry, opening the Murdoch branch is seen as a step aimed at expanding cooperation between Kazakhstan and Australia in higher education, transferring advanced educational and scientific practices, developing human capital, and increasing access to international programs in the region.

Following the talks, the sides agreed to further develop joint educational and scientific initiatives and explore the possibility of opening the Murdoch University branch campus in Semey.

Noteworthy, Kazakhstan plans to launch KAIST branch in Alatau.