EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    Kazakh Muay Thai fighters claim 20 gold medals in Türkiye

    15:29, 31 March 2026

    The Antalya International Open Cup 2026 has concluded in Kemer, Türkiye, Qazinform News Agency reports. 

    Kazakh Muay Thai fighters claim 20 gold medals in Türkiye
    Photo credit: The Ministry of Tourism and Sports of Kazakhstan

    The competition brought together more than 500 athletes from 25 countries, including the national team of Kazakhstan.

    Kazakhstani athletes won 20 gold, 11 silver, and 7 bronze medals, finishing second in the overall team standings. Türkiye took first place (26–50–73), while Hungary finished third (9–4–0).

    Kazakh Muay Thai fighters claim 20 gold medals in Türkiye
    Photo credit: The Ministry of Tourism and Sports of Kazakhstan

    The Ministry of Tourism and Sports of Kazakhstan noted that the Antalya Open Cup is one of the most prestigious international Muay Thai tournaments. The performance of the Kazakh team once again confirmed the competitiveness of the country’s Muay Thai fighters on the global stage.

    Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstani tennis player Timofey Skatov (ranked 195th in the world) has successfully advanced beyond the qualifying rounds of the ATP 250 tournament in Marrakech, Morocco.

    Sport Kazakhstan Türkiye Tourism and Sport
    Nariman Mergalym
    Nariman Mergalym
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All