Kazakh Muay Thai fighters claim 20 gold medals in Türkiye

The competition brought together more than 500 athletes from 25 countries, including the national team of Kazakhstan.

Kazakhstani athletes won 20 gold, 11 silver, and 7 bronze medals, finishing second in the overall team standings. Türkiye took first place (26–50–73), while Hungary finished third (9–4–0).

Photo credit: The Ministry of Tourism and Sports of Kazakhstan

The Ministry of Tourism and Sports of Kazakhstan noted that the Antalya Open Cup is one of the most prestigious international Muay Thai tournaments. The performance of the Kazakh team once again confirmed the competitiveness of the country’s Muay Thai fighters on the global stage.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstani tennis player Timofey Skatov (ranked 195th in the world) has successfully advanced beyond the qualifying rounds of the ATP 250 tournament in Marrakech, Morocco.