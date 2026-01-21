EN
    Kazakh MPs set up commission for Alatau special status bill

    16:20, 21 January 2026

    The Majilis has elected its representatives to the joint parliamentary commission finalizing the draft Constitutional Law On the Special Status of the City of Alatau, Qazinform News Agency reports.

    Kazakh MPs set up commission for Alatau special status bill
    Photo credit: Almaty Region Akimat

    As a result of the vote, Majilis Members Berik Beissengaliyev, Abzal Kuspan, and Nurtay Sabilyanov joined the commission.

    Qazinform News Agency reported earlier that Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed a decree under which the city of Alatau is granted a special status of a city of advanced development.

     

    Kazakhstan Alatau Parliament Majilis Draft laws Regions Almaty region
    Almas Zhexenbekov
    Almas Zhexenbekov
    Автор
