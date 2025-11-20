Kazakh Minister of Defense pays official visit to Türkiye

It is reported that during the visit, Dauren Kossanov held a series of meetings. He also toured military facilities, training institutions, and the country's defense industrial complex.

The visit began with a wreath-laying ceremony at the monument of Mustafa Kemal Atatürk in the Anıtkabir Memorial Complex in Ankara.

Following the ceremony, the Kazakh Minister of Defense held a meeting with his Turkish counterpart, Yaşar Güler. The parties discussed the current state and prospects of developing bilateral cooperation in areas of mutual interest.

Dauren Kossanov also met with the Chief of the General Staff of the Turkish Armed Forces, General Selçuk Bayraktaroğlu.

According to the Kazakh Defense Ministry's statement, interaction between the defense ministries of Kazakhstan and Türkiye is currently carried out based on a bilateral military cooperation agreement. This collaboration covers military science, education, combat training, and the military-technical sphere.

