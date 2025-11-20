EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    Kazakh Minister of Defense pays official visit to Türkiye

    20:48, 20 November 2025

    The Kazakh Defense Minister, Lieutenant General (Air Force) Dauren Kossanov, made an official visit to Türkiye, Qazinform News Agency cites the Ministry. 

    Kazakh Minister of Defense pays official visit to Türkiye
    Photo credit: Ministry of Defensse of the Republic of Kazakhstan

    It is reported that during the visit, Dauren Kossanov held a series of meetings. He also toured military facilities, training institutions, and the country's defense industrial complex.

    The visit began with a wreath-laying ceremony at the monument of Mustafa Kemal Atatürk in the Anıtkabir Memorial Complex in Ankara.

    Following the ceremony, the Kazakh Minister of Defense held a meeting with his Turkish counterpart, Yaşar Güler. The parties discussed the current state and prospects of developing bilateral cooperation in areas of mutual interest.

    Dauren Kossanov also met with the Chief of the General Staff of the Turkish Armed Forces, General Selçuk Bayraktaroğlu.

    According to the Kazakh Defense Ministry's statement, interaction between the defense ministries of Kazakhstan and Türkiye is currently carried out based on a bilateral military cooperation agreement. This collaboration covers military science, education, combat training, and the military-technical sphere.

    Earlier, as Qazinform reported, Türkiye hosted an exhibition dedicated to Kazakhstan’s National Currency.

    Kazakhstan Türkiye Government Foreign policy Turkic speaking states
    Almas Zhexenbekov
    Almas Zhexenbekov
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All