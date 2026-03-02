Kazakh military to revise combat training approaches

These directives were issued by Defense Minister, Aviation Lieutenant General Dauren Kosanov, following a service meeting of the Armed Forces command.

The meeting was held at the National Defense University and focused on improving the army’s combat training system.

The head of the defense ministry stressed the importance of strengthening personal accountability among commanders at all levels for the quality of troop training and ensuring that instruction is more closely aligned with real-world operational tasks.

Photo credit: The Kazakh Ministry of Defense

Under the leadership of First Deputy Defense Minister — Chief of the General Staff Lieutenant General Kanysh Abubakirov, participants examined the key tasks facing the command within the combat training system and reviewed the results of a snap inspection of the Air Assault Forces, during which command bodies and military units were brought to the highest levels of combat readiness.

Photo credit: The Kazakh Ministry of Defense

Commanders of the service branches presented their annual combat training plans. The discussion also covered the introduction of a unified live-fire training course, updates to combat training standards, further development of physical training for service members, the establishment of a multi-tier system of training centers, and improvements to the organizational and staffing structure of reconnaissance units.

Photo credit: The Kazakh Ministry of Defense

Particular attention was given to the moral and psychological well-being of personnel. Justice Colonel Tleukhan Baskhozhayev, Head of the Department of Educational and Ideological Work, briefed participants on the introduction of modern approaches to engagement with service members and on the operation of the automated systems 'Pyramid', 'Partner', and 'Zhauyngerlik Dos' (Comrade-in-Arms).

Following the meeting, instructions were also given to modernize reserve officer training, update training programs for reserve, reconnaissance, logistics, and medical units, and introduce a unified approach to forming unit ratings in order to ensure an objective assessment of combat readiness levels.

