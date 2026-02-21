Kazakh peacekeepers awarded UN medals in recognition of courage

According to the Ministry of Defense, the independent Kazakhstani peacekeeping contingent is stationed at Camp Faouar, ensuring compliance with the ceasefire regime on the Golan Heights in Syria as part of the United Nations Disengagement Observer Force (UNDOF). All 139 military personnel were awarded.

The peacekeepers ensure the security and reinforcement of the Organization's bases, interact with the local population, and perform a wide range of tasks to maintain stability in their area of responsibility.

"The contingent's personnel demonstrate a high level of professional training, cohesion, and operational efficiency. The UN medal is a recognition of the courage, discipline, and dedication of each serviceman, as well as their contribution to maintaining peace in the mission's area of responsibility," pointed out Company Commander Lieutenant Colonel Zhanibek Nurlanov.

It is noted that since April 2025, the contingent's military personnel have conducted 55 operations, during which they destroyed over 1,200 explosive remnants of war and more than 50 improvised explosive devices. In total, the second rotation of the Kazakhstani peacekeeping contingent has completed 675 tasks since the beginning of their mission.

Recall that Kazakhstan deployed its independent peacekeeping contingent to the Golan Heights for the first time in March 2024.