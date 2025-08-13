EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    Kazakh Military Attaché Office worker arrested in Poland

    18:22, 13 August 2025

    The Kazakh Defense Ministry’s International Relations Center confirmed the arrest of an employee of the Office of Military Attache of Kazakhstan in Poland, Kazinform News Agency reports.

    Kazakh Military Attaché worker arrested in Poland
    Photo credit: Kazakh Defense Ministry

    Currently, work is underway with the foreign side to resolve this situation. The measures needed are in place to protect the rights and legitimate interests of the national of the Republic of Kazakhstan, the International Relations Center of the Kazakh Defense Ministry said in a statement.

    Earlier, it was reported Kazakhstani students arrested in Egypt receive necessary assistance, according to the Foreign Ministry. 

    Ministry of Defense and Aerospace Industry Kazakhstan Poland
    Seilkhanov
    Adlet Seilkhanov
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All