Kazakh Military Attaché Office worker arrested in Poland
18:22, 13 August 2025
The Kazakh Defense Ministry’s International Relations Center confirmed the arrest of an employee of the Office of Military Attache of Kazakhstan in Poland, Kazinform News Agency reports.
Currently, work is underway with the foreign side to resolve this situation. The measures needed are in place to protect the rights and legitimate interests of the national of the Republic of Kazakhstan, the International Relations Center of the Kazakh Defense Ministry said in a statement.
