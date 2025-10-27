Kazakh MFA welcomes signing of Thailand-Cambodia peace deal

“Kazakhstan highly values the efforts of the parties aimed at restoring peace and stability in the Southeast Asian region. The agreements reached demonstrate the commitment to the fundamental principles of the Charter of the United Nations, the promotion of security and prosperity, and reaffirm the importance of pursuing diplomatic solutions as the only viable means for resolving any conflicts,” the statement reads.

The ministry added it is confident that the signing of the Joint Declaration will serve as a solid foundation for the further strengthening of friendly and good-neighborly relations between Thailand and Cambodia, as well as contribute to the deepening of regional cooperation within the ASEAN.

