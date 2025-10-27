Kazakh MFA welcomes signing of Thailand-Cambodia peace deal
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan welcomes the signing of the Joint Declaration on Peaceful Settlement of the Conflict between the Kingdom of Thailand and the Kingdom of Cambodia, with the direct participation of U.S. President Donald Trump and Prime Minister of Malaysia Anwar Ibrahim, on the margins of the 47th Summit of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), being held in Kuala Lumpur on October 25-28, 2025, the ministry said in the official statement.
“Kazakhstan highly values the efforts of the parties aimed at restoring peace and stability in the Southeast Asian region. The agreements reached demonstrate the commitment to the fundamental principles of the Charter of the United Nations, the promotion of security and prosperity, and reaffirm the importance of pursuing diplomatic solutions as the only viable means for resolving any conflicts,” the statement reads.
The ministry added it is confident that the signing of the Joint Declaration will serve as a solid foundation for the further strengthening of friendly and good-neighborly relations between Thailand and Cambodia, as well as contribute to the deepening of regional cooperation within the ASEAN.
