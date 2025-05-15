Kazakh MFA sounds concern over deportations of Kazakhstani nationals from Georgia

The sides discussed cooperation in consular matters, including citizens' rights protection, compliance with international treaties, criminal justice cooperation and extradition.

During the event, Kazakhstan expressed concern over an increase in incidents of its residents being denied entry into or deported from Georgia. It was highlighted that an overwhelming majority of Kazakhstani residents visit Georgia for tourism purposes and follow the laws of the country.

In turn, the Georgian side noted a sharp decline in incidents of visitors being denied entry into Georgia since early May, saying that the work will continue. The readiness was expressed to create the best possible conditions for Kazakhstani citizens to enter and stay in Georgia.

Earlier it was reported that over 21,000 Kazakhstani tourists had visited Georgia in Q1 2025.