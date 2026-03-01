Kazakh MFA recommends avoiding any travel to Middle East: List of countries

Due to the ongoing hostilities in the Middle East, as well as the closure of airspace in most countries of the region, the MFA strongly recommends that citizens of Kazakhstan refrain from all types of travel to the following countries until active combat ceases and the situation is fully normalized:

Bahrain

Egypt

Iran

Iraq

Israel

Jordan

Kuwait

Lebanon

Oman

Qatar

Saudi Arabia

Syria

UAE

Yemen

"We once again call upon Kazakhstan's citizens now in the region to take heightened personal security measures, refrain from visiting potentially dangerous areas, and follow the instructions of local authorities, including heading immediately to shelters/protective facilities during missile threats. Furthermore, it is highly recommended to maintain contact with the foreign missions of the Republic of Kazakhstan, tour operators, and air carriers," the Foreign Ministry statement reads.

As reported earlier, over 3,300 Kazakhstanis returned home from the Middle East.