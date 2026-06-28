Kazakh MFA honors journalists on Media Workers’ Day

Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Yermek Kosherbayev expressed his sincere appreciation to members of the media community for their high professionalism and significant contribution to promoting public awareness of Kazakhstan’s foreign policy.

Phоtо credit: press service of the Kazakh MFA

The Minister emphasized that the work of journalists contributes to shaping Kazakhstan’s image abroad as a dynamically developing, peaceful, and respected country.

“Journalism carries great responsibility. The media play a vital role in informing the public, shaping public opinion, covering international initiatives, Kazakhstan’s foreign policy priorities, as well as issues concerning our compatriots living abroad,” said Minister Kosherbayev.

Phоtо credit: press service of the Kazakh MFA

The Guest of Honour at the event was Kanat Issakov, First Vice Minister of Culture and Information of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

As part of the ceremony, a number of representatives of Kazakhstani and foreign media outlets were presented with Letters of Appreciation from the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan in recognition of their significant contribution to the information support of the country’s foreign policy.

Earlier, it was reported that President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had awarded state honors to media workers.