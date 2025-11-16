EN
    Kazakh men's shooting team wins historic bronze at World Championships in Egypt

    09:41, 16 November 2025

    At the ongoing ISSF World Championship Rifle / Pistol in Cairo, Egypt, the Kazakh men’s team captured a historic bronze medal in the 25-metre small-bore pistol event, Kazinform News Agency reports citing the Ministry of Tourism and Sport.

    Photo credit: The Ministry of Tourism and Sport of Kazakhstan

    The team, consisting of Nikita Chirukin, Kirill Fedkin and Artemy Kabakov, outperformed strong rivals as two-time world champion Pavlo Korostylov and Maxim Gorodinet of Ukraine, as well as Paris Olympic silver medalist and two-time world champion Yusuf Dikeç from Turkiye.

    In the individual competition, Nikita Chiryukin took 7th place, missing the bronze medal by one point.

    South Korea - 1,711 points;

    China - 1,700 points;

    Kazakhstan - 1,699 points.

    Earlier, Kazinform News Agency reported that Team Kazakhstan claimed one gold and three bronze medals at the World Shooting Para Sport Cup.

    Sport Shooting sports Kazakhstan Society
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
