Kazakh men's shooting team wins historic bronze at World Championships in Egypt

The team, consisting of Nikita Chirukin, Kirill Fedkin and Artemy Kabakov, outperformed strong rivals as two-time world champion Pavlo Korostylov and Maxim Gorodinet of Ukraine, as well as Paris Olympic silver medalist and two-time world champion Yusuf Dikeç from Turkiye.

In the individual competition, Nikita Chiryukin took 7th place, missing the bronze medal by one point.

South Korea - 1,711 points;

China - 1,700 points;

Kazakhstan - 1,699 points.

