Kazakh men's shooting team wins historic bronze at World Championships in Egypt
At the ongoing ISSF World Championship Rifle / Pistol in Cairo, Egypt, the Kazakh men’s team captured a historic bronze medal in the 25-metre small-bore pistol event, Kazinform News Agency reports citing the Ministry of Tourism and Sport.
The team, consisting of Nikita Chirukin, Kirill Fedkin and Artemy Kabakov, outperformed strong rivals as two-time world champion Pavlo Korostylov and Maxim Gorodinet of Ukraine, as well as Paris Olympic silver medalist and two-time world champion Yusuf Dikeç from Turkiye.
In the individual competition, Nikita Chiryukin took 7th place, missing the bronze medal by one point.
South Korea - 1,711 points;
China - 1,700 points;
Kazakhstan - 1,699 points.
