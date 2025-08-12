Kazakh men’s freestyle wrestling team: 10 wrestlers selected for World Championships 2025 in Zagreb
Team Kazakhstan has confirmed 10 wrestlers for the 2025 Freestyle Wrestling World Championships set to take place on September 13-21, in Zagreb, Croatia, Kazinform News Agency reports.
The Sports Development Directorate said in a statement on Monday that Madiyar Kumyssov will take the reins of the coaching staff.
Adilet Almukhamedov (57 kg), Assylzhan Yessengeldy (61 kg), Nachyn Kuular (65 kg), Nurkozha Kaipanov (70 kg), Alibek Abylkassym (74 kg), Bulat Sakayev (79 kg), Azamat Dauletbekov (86 kg), Kamil Kurugliyev (92 kg), Rizabek Aitmukhan (97 kg), and Alisher Yerali (125 kg) have been added to the Kazakh men’s freestyle wrestling team.
Kazakhstan is yet to announce women's freestyle and men's Greco-Roman team members.
Earlier, it was reported Kazakh Mukatayev pockets gold at the Asian Boxing U19 & U22 Championships.