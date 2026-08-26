Kazakh Medicine Days kick off in Tajikistan

The Kazakh delegation is led by Vice Minister of Healthcare Manas Ramazanov and includes directors and leading specialists from national research centers in cardiology, oncology, obstetrics and gynecology, pediatrics, and traumatology, as well as representatives from medical universities.

The practical program covers cardiology and cardiac surgery, endocrinology, traumatology, obstetrics and gynecology, and other specialties. The main focus is on exchanging practical experiences and introducing cutting-edge clinical approaches.

In Dushanbe, the Kazakh doctors visited the Tajik Research Institute of Obstetrics, Gynecology and Perinatology, where they toured the maternity and postnatal wards, obstetric intensive care unit, consultative and diagnostic polyclinic, and the research laboratory.

Specialists from both countries are taking part in simulation-based training on modern clinical skills. Kazakh experts also delivered a presentation on "Obstetric Hemorrhage," outlining current methods of treating and preventing this complication.

The National Research Center of Oncology hosted a workshop on modern thermal methods for treating benign nodular thyroid conditions, including the use of radiofrequency ablation (RFA).

Arman Ibrayev, a specialist from the Research Institute of Cardiology and Internal Diseases, alongside Tajik colleagues, conducted consultations for patients with thyroid diseases. The doctors discussed clinical cases, indications for minimally invasive treatment, and patient management strategies.

The visit also includes scheduled masterclasses in ENT surgery, pediatric and adult traumatology, neonatal surgery, treatment of childhood diseases, and urologic oncology.

The Kazakh Medicine Days will wrap up with a joint Kazakh-Tajik forum bringing together heads of relevant ministries, medical organizations, and research centers. Participants will discuss promising avenues for healthcare cooperation.

The signing of memorandums between medical organizations of Kazakhstan and Tajikistan is also expected. The documents are set to formalize agreements reached and map out the way forward for new joint projects.

Earlier, it was reported that Tajikistan unveiled an ambitious 5-year plan to boost tourism.