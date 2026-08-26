Tajikistan unveils ambitious 5-year plan to boost tourism

The initiative was finalized following a comprehensive review of the draft government resolution during a cabinet meeting this week.

The new five-year roadmap establishes a structured framework of goals, priorities, and strategic directions aimed at achieving sustainable tourism development. Beyond boosting domestic travel numbers, the program is designed to upgrade national hospitality infrastructure, elevate local living standards, safeguard the country’s ancient historical heritage, and dynamically showcase Tajikistan’s dramatic alpine landscapes and vibrant national culture.

President Emomali Rahmon emphasized that Tajikistan possesses vast, untapped natural and historical resources capable of sustaining long-term tourism growth.

The program launches on the heels of strong momentum for the country’s travel industry - official data shows that Tajikistan drew a record 2.4 million foreign tourists in 2025.

Earlier, it was reported that Saudi Arabia is leading tourism boom based on the OECD Tourism Trends and Policies 2026 report.