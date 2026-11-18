Initially, the project's aim was to develop technologies for automatic processing and structuring of doctor-patient dialogues. Such an assistant would reduce the documentation burden on medical staff and free up time for patient examinations and clinical decision-making.

The prototype was created by an interdisciplinary university team of faculty and students.

The developers place particular emphasis on information security and personal data protection. Medical information requires strict control, so the project is being carried out in a research and experimental format. It can be fully introduced into clinical practice only after all necessary reliability and safety checks.

During their research, the team identified another direction — a virtual patient simulator powered by AI. In a digital environment, students can practice history-taking skills, develop clinical thinking, and learn to make decisions through training scenarios. The simulator is designed to work only with synthetic data, without access to real patient personal information.

Participation in the AI-Sana program allows the university not only to create digital tools but also to teach future doctors to use technology safely and responsibly, critically assessing the capabilities and limitations of artificial intelligence.

The university plans to continue interdisciplinary research, involve students in research projects and integrate digital solutions into the educational process, while keeping data security a priority and preserving a specialist's leading role.

As written earlier, Kazakhstan will explore China's experience in cancer treatment using reprogrammed immune cells.