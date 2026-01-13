Kazakh literature presented at International Book Fair in New Delhi

The Embassy of Kazakhstan in India coordinated the participation, supported by governmental, cultural, and publishing organizations. The Kazakh corner features works of classical and contemporary authors, along with publications reflecting the nation’s historical, cultural, and spiritual values.

Photo credit: mfa.gov.kz

Prominent representatives of Kazakhstan’s literary and academic community are attending the event, including Ainur Akhmetova, PhD, literary scholar and Leading Research Fellow at the Auezov Institute of Literature and Art; Alisher Aituar, writer, playwright, and lecturer at the Zhurgenov Kazakh National Academy of Arts; and Professor Sattar Mazhitov.

Photo credit: mfa.gov.kz

The program includes professional meetings, thematic discussions, interviews, and presentations focused on the development of Kazakh literature. A highlight of the fair was the presentation of Abai Kunanbayev’s Words of Wisdom, newly translated into Hindi - an initiative seen as a significant step in promoting Kazakhstan’s philosophical and literary heritage internationally and strengthening cultural ties with India.

Indian readers expressed strong interest in Kazakh books and culture throughout the fair. Officials noted that Kazakhstan’s participation in the Fair contributes to the global promotion of Kazakh literature, intercultural diplomacy, and expanded cooperation in publishing, translation, and cultural exchange.

Earlier, it was reported that Kazakhstan will take part in the 35th Lakshminarayana Global Music Festival (LGMF) 2026. The upcoming edition of LGMF will feature, for the first time in the festival’s history, a large-scale joint presentation by a Kazakh symphony orchestra, chamber choir, and professional dance ballet on Indian stages.