    Kazakh leader sends letter of condolences to Thai PM after deadly earthquake

    22:49, 28 March 2025

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev expressed condolences to Prime Minister of Thailand Paetongtarn Shinawatra and the family members of those killed following the devastating earthquake, Kazinform News Agency cites Akorda.

    Photo credit: Kazinform

    The Kazakh leader wished a speedy recovery to all those injured as a result of the natural disaster, said the press service of Akorda. 

    The Kazakh embassy in Thailand said in a statement that there have been no aid requests from Kazakhstani nationals after a powerful earthquake hit Thailand.

    To note, a powerful earthquake rocked Myanmar and neighboring Thailand, causing multiple deaths and widespread destruction, on Friday. 

     

