Kazakh leader sends letter of condolences to Thai PM after deadly earthquake
22:49, 28 March 2025
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev expressed condolences to Prime Minister of Thailand Paetongtarn Shinawatra and the family members of those killed following the devastating earthquake, Kazinform News Agency cites Akorda.
The Kazakh leader wished a speedy recovery to all those injured as a result of the natural disaster, said the press service of Akorda.
The Kazakh embassy in Thailand said in a statement that there have been no aid requests from Kazakhstani nationals after a powerful earthquake hit Thailand.
To note, a powerful earthquake rocked Myanmar and neighboring Thailand, causing multiple deaths and widespread destruction, on Friday.