Kazakh President condoles with Myanmar over deadly earthquake
08:50, 29 March 2025
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev expressed condolences to Prime Minister of Myanmar Min Aung Hlaing following the devastating earthquake, Kazinform News Agency learnt from the Akorda press service.
The Kazakh President extended his condolences to the Prime Minister of Myanmar and the bereaved families and wished those injured a sooner recovery.
As written before, a powerful earthquake rocked Myanmar and Thailand on Friday.
Earlier Kassym-Jomart Tokayev extended condolences to Thailand over the earthquake victims.