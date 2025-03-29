EN
    Kazakh President condoles with Myanmar over deadly earthquake

    08:50, 29 March 2025

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev expressed condolences to Prime Minister of Myanmar Min Aung Hlaing following the devastating earthquake, Kazinform News Agency learnt from the Akorda press service.

    Akorda
    Photo credit: Soltan Zhekssenbekov/Kazinform

    The Kazakh President extended his condolences to the Prime Minister of Myanmar and the bereaved families and wished those injured a sooner recovery.

    As written before, a powerful earthquake rocked Myanmar and Thailand on Friday.

    Earlier  Kassym-Jomart Tokayev extended condolences to Thailand over the earthquake victims.

     

     

    editor-translator
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
    Автор
