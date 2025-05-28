Kazakh leader congratulates President of Ethiopia on National Day
09:46, 28 May 2025
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan extended National Day greetings to President of Ethiopia Taye Atske Selassie on Wednesday, Kazinform News Agency has learnt from Akorda.
In his congratulatory message, the Head of State stressed that “the two nations are yet to unlock the untapped cooperation potential”. President Tokayev also highlighted his readiness to do his utmost to further promote the mutual cooperation.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev wished Taye Atske Selassie success in his responsible state activity and the people of Ethiopia – the wellbeing and prosperity.
