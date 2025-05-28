Kazakh leader congratulates President of Ethiopia on National Day

In his congratulatory message, the Head of State stressed that “the two nations are yet to unlock the untapped cooperation potential”. President Tokayev also highlighted his readiness to do his utmost to further promote the mutual cooperation.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev wished Taye Atske Selassie success in his responsible state activity and the people of Ethiopia – the wellbeing and prosperity.

Earlier it was reported that President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had extended Independence Day greetings to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.