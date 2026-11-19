The decision was made during a commission meeting in Turkmenistan's Awaza National Tourist Zone on the sidelines of the 61st IPA CIS plenary session. A delegation led by Qurultay Chairman Aibek Dadebay arrived in Turkmenistan to attend the session.

Having thanked his colleagues for their trust, Marat Kozhayev continued the meeting, which brought together parliamentary delegations from CIS Member States and representatives of Turkmenistan's Mejlis.

Photo credit: Zh. Zhumabekov

Commission members were briefed on Turkmenistan's 2026 CIS chairmanship. They unanimously backed the Turkmen Mejlis's request for observer status at the IPA CIS, recommending that the Assembly Council approve the bid. Turkmenistan's Mejlis will become the first national parliament to hold observer status, which has previously been granted only to partner international organizations.

Photo credit: Zh. Zhumabekov

Lawmakers were also informed on the results of the 2nd Inter-Parliamentary Speakers' Conference and efforts to advance the parliamentary dimension of an initiative to build a Eurasian security architecture.

In addition, participants discussed the results of a roundtable on the deradicalization and social reintegration of individuals involved in terrorist and extremist organizations. Lawmakers also reviewed the outcomes of the International Conference on AI Regulation in Counterterrorism. The commission voiced support for continued cooperation with the UN Office of Counter-Terrorism and the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies.

Photo credit: Zh. Zhumabekov

The same day, the IPA CIS Permanent Commission on Legal Issues held a separate meeting attended by Unzila Shapak, Chair of the Qurultay Committee on Constitutional Legislation, the Judicial System and Law Enforcement Agencies.

Earlier, Kazakhstan and Belgium explored cooperation on digital and parliamentary reforms.