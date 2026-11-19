The opening of the center marks a new chapter in more than a decade of cooperation between the two universities. Their academic partnership has covered education, research, and exchanges of students and teaching staff.

During the inaugural event, representatives of both universities highlighted the importance of strengthening academic and cultural ties between Kazakhstan and China.

Photo credit: Karaganda region's administration office

The new center will offer Kazakh language classes and introduce Chinese students to Kazakhstan’s history, literature and national traditions. It will also host cultural and educational events, meetings between students and academics, experience-sharing sessions and joint humanitarian projects.

Photo credit: Karaganda region's administration office

The initiative builds on an established partnership. Since 2012, the Confucius Institute has been operating at Abylkas Saginov Karaganda Technical University, giving students the opportunity to study Chinese and learn about Chinese culture. The new center will provide Chinese students with a similar opportunity to explore the Kazakh language and Kazakhstan’s cultural heritage.

Photo credit: Karaganda region's administration office

Another area of cooperation is a three-year dual-degree master’s program in mechanical engineering. Students study in both Kazakhstan and China and take part in joint research projects. This year, the program celebrated its first graduate, Wu Xiaoyu, who successfully defended his master’s thesis.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan might establish a joint road research institute with China.