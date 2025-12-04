Kazakh Language and Art Center opened in Alanya, Türkiye

Local executives, representatives of public organizations, the Kazakh community, and local residents participated in the event, according to the press service of the Kazakh Embassy in Türkiye.

In his welcoming address, Kazakhstan's Consul General in Antalya, Kuat Kanafeyev, emphasized the importance of preserving the native language abroad and passing it on to the younger generation. He noted that the opening of the Kazakh Educational Center in Alanya will be a new step in strengthening the cultural ties between the Kazakh and Turkish peoples and will help preserve the language, traditions, and history for future generations.

The ceremony included the official opening of three cultural and educational programs: a Kazakh language class, a Kazakh dance studio, and a togyzkumalak class.

After the symbolic ribbon-cutting ceremony, the guests toured the classrooms, talked to students, and enjoyed stage and musical performances.

The Turkish public got an opportunity to learn more about Kazakhstan’s tangible and intangible heritage.

Kanafeyev emphasized the project's importance as a tool for cultural diplomacy and strengthening bilateral ties. He expressed gratitude to the local administration for providing the space and supporting the initiative. He also thanked the organizers and volunteers for their contribution to the development of the cultural life of Kazakhstanis abroad, which gave Kazakh culture a new impetus in this region.

In the future, a dombra playing class is planned to be opened, which will expand the center's cultural and educational programs and further introduce local youth to traditional Kazakh art. The opening of the Kazakh Educational Center in Alanya became a significant event for the entire Kazakh community, highlighting the shared historical roots and cultural affinity of the Kazakh and Turkish peoples.

Earlier, it was reported that Kazakhstan opened its Honorary Consulate in Eskişehir, Türkiye.