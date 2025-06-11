Kazakh, Kyrgyz parliament speakers meet in Astana, outline prospects for interparliamentary cooperation

Maulen Ashimbayev said that in recent years, the Kazakh-Kyrgyz relations have strengthened significantly and cooperation moved to a new level due to friendly contacts at the highest level. In this context, he stressed the need for legislative support for the initiatives of the two countries' presidents and intensification of inter-parliamentary relations, including within international organizations.

The sides discussed the issues of exchange of experience in organization of law-making activity and in administrative processes, as well as ensuring parliamentary activity. Alongside the parties outlined the tasks to develop the potential of interregional interaction. The Senate Speaker stressed the importance of joining efforts in implementation of comprehensive measures to address environmental and water supply problems, including the Aral Sea revival and ramping up mutual delivery of agricultural products.

For his part, Nurlanbek Turgunbek uulu pointed out the importance of gradual development of the Kazakh-Kyrgyz relations and expressed readiness to assist in addressing the issues outlined and in implementation of joint projects to expand trade-economic and cultural-humanitarian ties.

Earlier, the Chairman of the Jogorku Kenesh of Kyrgyzstan, Nurlanbek Turgunbek uulu, visited the office of the Kazakh President's TV and Radio Complex in Astana.