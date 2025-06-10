Speaker of Kyrgyz Parliament visits Kazakh President's TV and Radio Complex

The Speaker of the Kyrgyz Parliament was familiarized with the activity of the media structure, Jibek Joly studio, key areas of the TV and Radio Complex’ work as well as Silk Way Central Asia international media project.

The goal of the project is to create a single information space of Central Asia and to promote the interests of the region’s countries on the global media platform.

Photo credit: Soltan Zhexenbekov / Kazinform

Silk Way TV channel broadcasts in six languages – Kazakh, Kyrgyz, Russian, English, Uzbek and Turkish as well as adapts content for Tajik and Turkmen viewers.

The TV channel broadcasts in 120 countries on the world’s four continents with a potential viewership of 300 million people.

As part of the project, the TV channel has already launched "New Time" program – a weekly English-language news roundup focused on key events in Central Asia, and "Success Stories of Central Asian Women" – a cycle of TV programmes about successful women of the region.

In the future, the Kazakh President’s TV and Radio Complex plans to enhance exchange of content and develop partnership with the national TV companies of Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan and Tajikistan.