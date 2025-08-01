Kyrgyz President, Kazakh FM discuss Kambarata HPP-1 construction project

During the visit, Murat Nurtleu has met President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sadyr Japarov in Cholpon-Ata to discuss the relevant issues of the Kazakh-Kyrgyz bilateral cooperation in all spheres representing mutual interest, including the construction of Kambarata HPP-1, the press service of the Kyrgyz President sais.

Murat Nurtleu conveyed warm greetings from Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to his Kyrgyz counterpart Sadyr Zhaparov.

Photo credit: Kyrgyz President's press service

The Kyrgyz President pointed out dynamic deepening of the political dialogue at all levels, which contributes to gradual expansion of inter-state relations. Sadyr Japarov expressed confidence that the official visit of the Kazakh Foreign Minister will give an additional impetus to further strengthening of fraternal relations, especially in the context of preparation for the upcoming official visit of the President of Kazakhstan to Kyrgyzstan.

Earlier it was reported that Kassym-Jomart Tokayev is set to visit Kyrgyzstan this year.