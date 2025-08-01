EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    Kyrgyz President, Kazakh FM discuss Kambarata HPP-1 construction project

    15:41, 1 August 2025

    Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Murat Nurtleu arrived on an official visit to the Kyrgyz Republic at the invitation of the Kyrgyz side, Kazinform News Agency reports.

    Kyrgyz President, Kazakh FM discuss Kambarata HPP-1 construction project
    Photo credit: Kyrgyz President's press service

    During the visit, Murat Nurtleu has met President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sadyr Japarov in Cholpon-Ata to discuss the relevant issues of the Kazakh-Kyrgyz bilateral cooperation in all spheres representing mutual interest, including  the construction of Kambarata HPP-1, the press service of the Kyrgyz President sais.

    Murat Nurtleu conveyed warm greetings from Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to his Kyrgyz counterpart Sadyr Zhaparov.

    Kyrgyz President, Kazakh FM discuss Kambarata HPP-1 construction project
    Photo credit: Kyrgyz President's press service

    The Kyrgyz President pointed out dynamic deepening of the political dialogue at all levels, which contributes to gradual expansion of inter-state relations. Sadyr Japarov expressed confidence that the official visit of the Kazakh Foreign Minister will give an additional impetus to further strengthening of fraternal relations, especially in the context of preparation for the upcoming official visit of the President of Kazakhstan to Kyrgyzstan.

    Earlier it was reported that Kassym-Jomart Tokayev is set to visit Kyrgyzstan this year.

    Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan Politics Foreign policy Ministry of Foreign Affairs Kazakhstan
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All