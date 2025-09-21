Team Kazakhstan clinches gold at Trampoline Gymnastics World Cup stage

Kazakh athletes, including Danil Mussabayev and Nikita Tumakov scored 52.200 points in synchronized jumping event, securing the top spot.

Second place went to Germany (52.050 points). The British team finished third (51.530 points).

As reported earlier, Kazakh wrestler Aidos Sultangali has hauled a gold medal at the World Greco-Roman Wrestling Championships in Zagreb, Croatia.