Kazakh junior fencers clinch bronze at Asian Championship in Jakarta
11:46, 28 February 2026
Kazakh junior fencers won bronze medals at the 2026 Asian Cadet and Junior Fencing Championship in Jakarta, Indonesia, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing the National Olympic Committee.
The team consisting of Kirill Prokhodov, Nurzhan Abzhanov, Yakov Fedotov, and Nariman Ualikhan, defeated New Zealand, scoring 45:31, and Uzbekistan with a score of 44:33.
In the semifinals, the team lost to Hong Kong (37:45), finishing in third place overall.
Earlier, Qazinform reported that women’s fencing team of Kazakhstam finished third at the ongoing Asian Junior and Cadet Fencing Championship 2026 in Jakarta.