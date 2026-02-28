Kazakh junior fencers clinch bronze at Asian Championship in Jakarta

The team consisting of Kirill Prokhodov, Nurzhan Abzhanov, Yakov Fedotov, and Nariman Ualikhan, defeated New Zealand, scoring 45:31, and Uzbekistan with a score of 44:33.

In the semifinals, the team lost to Hong Kong (37:45), finishing in third place overall.

Earlier, Qazinform reported that women’s fencing team of Kazakhstam finished third at the ongoing Asian Junior and Cadet Fencing Championship 2026 in Jakarta.