Kazakh judokas claim two medals at Grand Prix in Austria

Sherzod Davlatov secured bronze in the 60 kg finals.

In the overall medal standings, Kazakhstan finished ninth.

Japan topped the medal standings with three gold, two silver, and three bronze medals. Brazil came in second with one gold, two silver, and three bronze medals. Azerbaijan rounded out the top three, winning one gold, one silver, and two bronze medals.

Notably, 21-year-old Adilet Almat competed in Linz at his second Grand Prix tournament among adults and for the first time climbed onto the podium.

To note, Kazakhstan's Zhubanazar Abylaikhan and Sharkhan Nurlykhan won bronze medals at the Paris Grand Slam 2026.