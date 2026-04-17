Kazakh judokas advance to semifinals at Asian Judo Championships

Esmigul Kuyulova defeated Korea’s Yeji Kim in the -63kg quarterfinals. The Kazakh judoka will face Ji Hye Kim of North Korea in the semifinals.

Adilet Almat took over teammate Abylaikhan Zhubanazar in the -81kg quarterfinals. The opponent of Adilet Almat for the semifinals will be decided later.

Dana Abdirova (-57kg) and Abylaikhan Zhubanazar (-81kg) will compete in the consolation round.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstani judokas had reached the semifinals of the 2026 Asian Senior Judo Championships in Ordos.