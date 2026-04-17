Kazakh judokas advance to semifinals at Asian Judo Championships
14:05, 17 April 2026
Kazakhstan’s Esmigul Kuyulova and Adilet Almat have reached the semifinals of the 2026 Asian Senior Judo Championships in Ordos, China, Qazinform News Agency cites the Kazakh National Olympic Committee.
Esmigul Kuyulova defeated Korea’s Yeji Kim in the -63kg quarterfinals. The Kazakh judoka will face Ji Hye Kim of North Korea in the semifinals.
Adilet Almat took over teammate Abylaikhan Zhubanazar in the -81kg quarterfinals. The opponent of Adilet Almat for the semifinals will be decided later.
Dana Abdirova (-57kg) and Abylaikhan Zhubanazar (-81kg) will compete in the consolation round.
Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstani judokas had reached the semifinals of the 2026 Asian Senior Judo Championships in Ordos.