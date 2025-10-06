Kazakh judoka Dana Abdirova clinches silver at Junior World Championships

Kazakhstan's Dana Abdirova (-57 kg) advanced to the final after defeating Gyovanna Andrade of Brazil in the semifinals.

In the final bout, Abdirova was edged out by Japan’s Mio Shirakane, claiming the silver medal at the tournament.

As reported earlier, names of Kazakh athletes who have received individual scholarships from the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to prepare for the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles (USA) were announced.