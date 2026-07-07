Kazakh judoka claims silver at Prague Junior European Cup 2026

At the tournament in the Czech Republic, the athlete represented Kazakhstan in the +100 kg weight category.

In the final bout, Beibarys Sultan lost to Azerbaijan's Ramazan Ahmadov and secured silver.

It is noted that a total of 455 judokas from 33 countries competed in the Prague Junior European Cup 2026.

Earlier, Kazakhstan's Zangar Nurlanuly advanced to the third round of Junior Wimbledon 2026.