Kazakh judoka claims silver at Prague Junior European Cup 2026
23:19, 7 July 2026
Kazakh judoka Beibarys Sultan has become a silver medalist at the Prague Junior European Cup 2026, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing the National Olympic Committee.
At the tournament in the Czech Republic, the athlete represented Kazakhstan in the +100 kg weight category.
In the final bout, Beibarys Sultan lost to Azerbaijan's Ramazan Ahmadov and secured silver.
It is noted that a total of 455 judokas from 33 countries competed in the Prague Junior European Cup 2026.
Earlier, Kazakhstan's Zangar Nurlanuly advanced to the third round of Junior Wimbledon 2026.