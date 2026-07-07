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    Kazakh judoka claims silver at Prague Junior European Cup 2026

    23:19, 7 July 2026

    Kazakh judoka Beibarys Sultan has become a silver medalist at the Prague Junior European Cup 2026, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing the National Olympic Committee.

    Kazakh judoka claims silver at Prague Junior European Cup 2026
    Photo source: NOC

    At the tournament in the Czech Republic, the athlete represented Kazakhstan in the +100 kg weight category.

    In the final bout, Beibarys Sultan lost to Azerbaijan's Ramazan Ahmadov and secured silver.

    It is noted that a total of 455 judokas from 33 countries competed in the Prague Junior European Cup 2026.

    Earlier, Kazakhstan's Zangar Nurlanuly advanced to the third round of Junior Wimbledon 2026.

    Kazakhstan Sport Judo Czech Republic Youth of Kazakhstan
    Almas Zhexenbekov
    Almas Zhexenbekov
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