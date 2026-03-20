Kazakh judoka advances to Grand Slam final in Georgia

Four athletes represented Kazakhstan on the opening day of competition.

In the under 66 kg weight category, Nurkanat Serikbayev advanced to the final after defeating David Garcia Torne of Spain in the semifinal. In the decisive bout, he will face Turan Bayramov of Azerbaijan.

Talgat Orynbassar lost to Israel’s Izhak Ashpiz in the under 60 kg semifinal and will next take on Ukraine’s Artem Lesiuk in the fight for bronze.

Magzhan Shamshadin (-60 kg) and Akylzhan Zhubatkanov (-66 kg) fell short of reaching the final block of the competition.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Astana has been selected to host the World Athletics Indoor Championships.