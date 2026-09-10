Renowned Kazakh journalist Yuriy Mizinov passed away

Journalist Yuriy Mizinov passed away at the age of 76. He made a significant contribution to the establishment and development of socio-political journalism in Kazakhstan. His long professional career was dedicated to the development of independent online media and shaping the country's modern information landscape.

"Yuriy Mizinov’s professionalism and contribution to national journalism earned him recognition from both readers and the professional community," the Ministry of Culture noted.

Earlier, it was reported that well-known Kazakh filmmaker Ardak Amirkulov passed away.