Kazakh IT platform gains strong foothold in Pakistan

"Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif consistently emphasizes the vital role of digital transformation in ensuring the competitiveness of the Pakistani economy. Kazakhstan shares this forward-looking stance and believes in the transformative potential of digital innovation for both countries. We have set an ambitious goal to become a fully digital nation within the next few years.

To achieve this, we established the Ministry of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development, the first in our region. We also created the International AI Center, which serves as a leading platform for innovation, research, and technological progress.

Our flagship urban development project, Alatau City, will become a comprehensive legal, digital, and financial ecosystem designed to attract capital and stimulate sustainable growth in the most innovative and promising economic sectors.

Last year, we launched two supercomputers, marking a momentous step toward developing our own Large Language Models (LLMs) and accelerating technological progress in Kazakhstan. Our efforts have led to the emergence of major IT players on both national and global levels. For instance, the Kazakh IT platform InDrive is widely established in Pakistan. As of 2025, it holds over 60% of the Pakistani taxi market and is the number one app for urban travel. I invite our Pakistani partners to utilize our IT and investment opportunities," the President stated.