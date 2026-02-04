Tokayev says Kazakhstan provides 85% overland freight transported between Europe and China

At present, more than 5,000 companies from nearly 100 countries are successfully operating on this platform. Notably, 11 Pakistani companies are already represented within this dynamic ecosystem, and we expect new participants to join in the near future. Kazakhstan is committed to ensuring a stable and transparent investment climate, providing Pakistani business circles with effective instruments to access the markets of Kazakhstan and the wider region, added the Kazakh President.

According to Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Kazakhstan and Pakistan occupy strategically important geographical positions, with both countries serving as key links in ensuring regional and global connectivity.

The Trans-Caspian International Transport Route, or the Middle Corridor, is currently an important factor strengthening Kazakhstan’s role as a transcontinental trade hub. We have also developed a unified digital management platform, Smart Cargo, to ensure more efficient coordination of transit flows. In this regard, I welcome the agreements signed by our national railway operator, Kazakhstan Temir Zholy, and Kazpost with Pakistan’s National Logistics Corporation and Pakistan Post. We expect concrete steps toward advancing multimodal transport solutions and expanding mutual access to port infrastructure in our countries, noted Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

The Kazakh President stressed that both countries, as members of the Islamic Organization for Food Security, are committed to building sustainable and equitable food systems for the entire Islamic world.

We export more than 200 types of agricultural products to over 70 countries worldwide. Over the past decade, the gross volume of our agricultural production has increased more than 2.5 times, and we aim to double this figure by 2030. As we strengthen our position as a reliable producer of high-quality and environmentally friendly agricultural products, consistent steps are being taken to expand partnerships and create new supply chains at both regional and global levels. In this context, we welcome Pakistani expertise and capital in this sector. The signing of an agreement with the Almoiz Group to launch a sugar beet processing plant in Zhetysu region is an important step in our cooperation, said President Tokayev.

Earlier, Qazinform reported President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif of Pakistan participated in the Kazakhstan-Pakistan business forum.