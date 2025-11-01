Kazakh, Iranian FMs discuss bilateral ties in phone talk

During the conversation, Minister Araghchi congratulated his Kazakh counterpart on his appointment as the Minister of Foreign Affairs and on Republic Day.

The foreign ministers also discussed the current state and prospects of the Kazakh-Iranian cooperation, thereby reaffirming their mutual desire to further expand and deepen the bilateral relations.

Following the talks, the ministers reviewed upcoming the highest and high levels events, and agreed to continue an active political dialogue.

As reported earlier, Iran’s Parliament has approved the establishment of a national Artificial Intelligence organisation, an independent body tasked with coordinating and advancing the country’s AI ecosystem under the supervision of the President.