Iran approves creation of national AI organisation

Lawmakers passed an amendment to Article 3 of the National Artificial Intelligence Bill during a parliamentary session, TV BRICS reports citing Iran's Mehr News Agency.

The amendment calls for the creation of the organisation as a fully independent entity, drawing on existing national resources to guide AI development and implementation across multiple sectors.

The organisation’s secretariat will report directly to the President, ensuring coordination between relevant ministries and government bodies on the rollout of national AI strategies. The head of the new body will also be appointed by the President.

Within three months of the law’s enactment, the National AI Organisation must draft its statute in cooperation with the Vice Presidency for Science, Technology and Knowledge-Based Economy. The final draft will then be submitted to the Cabinet for approval.

As reported earlier, global investment in artificial intelligence continues to grow rapidly, with spending expected to reach $1.48 trillion in 2025 - about 50% higher than the previous year. Analysts project that the figure will exceed $2 trillion by 2026 and approach $3.3 trillion by 2029, making AI one of the fastest-expanding technologies of recent decades.