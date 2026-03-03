Kazakh Interior Ministry says crimes down 8% in two months of 2026

Sadenov reported in two months of this year, the crime rate fell 8 percent or 1,300 fewer reported crimes year on year. A reduction in major crime categories and improvements in crime detection rates were noted.

As part of its systemic fight against online fraud, the country saw a 4 percent decline in the number of cybercrimes thanks to preventive measures and cooperation with foreign law enforcement agencies.

In the fight against organized crime, criminal charges were brought against 71 members of organized crime groups, and 11 such groups were eliminated.

Efforts are actively underway to combat drug crime, as five drug laboratories were dismantled. 881.5 kg of drugs were seized, including over 104 kg of synthetic drugs.

The interior minister informed about expanding the implementation of digital solutions to ensure street law and order and road safety, as well as measures to strengthen migration control and ensure the inevitability of punishment.

Sadenov separately noted legislative initiatives aimed at protecting citizens. So, in 2025, Kazakhstan adopted the law on Crime Prevention, criminalizing dropping, stalking, and forced marriage.

Following the meeting, the Head of State set a number of tasks aimed at continuous strengthening of public safety and law and order in the country.

