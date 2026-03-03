Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulates Bulgaria’s Iliana Iotova on Liberation Day

In his message, the Kazakh leader called Bulgaria one of the key and reliable partners of Kazakhstan in the European Union, as well as highlighted the progressive development of political dialogue, economic ties, cultural and humanitarian cooperation between both nations.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said he is convinced that Kazakh-Bulgarian cooperation will further strengthen continuously thanks to joint efforts.

The Kazakh president wished Iliana Iotova success in her responsible state activity, and the people of Bulgaria – wellbeing and prosperity.

Previously, Qazinform reported Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated Masato Kanda on his first anniversary as leader of the Asian Development Bank (ADB), marking the bank's upcoming 60th anniversary.