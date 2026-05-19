Kazakh hydrogeologists study U.S. groundwater management technologies

Training was conducted in Boise, Idaho, at the Groundwater Training Center of the Water Resources Scientific Center.

Specialists explored groundwater monitoring systems, modeling methods, and protection techniques for underground water sources.

Besides, they attended scientific meetings, technical seminars, and practical discussions on hydrogeology and water resource management.

All expenses were covered by the American side.

Deputy chairman of Kazakh national hydrogeological service Kazhydrogeology Dair Ibrayev said this experience will enhance the qualifications of the country’s specialists, introduce modern groundwater management technologies, and strengthen professional cooperation with U.S. experts.

As reported earlier, Kazakhstan plans to open five sustainable irrigation training centers in Turkistan, Kyzylorda, Zhambyl, Almaty, and Zhetysu regions.