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    Kazakh hydrogeologists study U.S. groundwater management technologies

    09:25, 19 May 2026

    Kazakh hydrogeologists studied advanced American practices in groundwater management under the memorandum of cooperation between Kazakh Water Resources and Irrigation Ministry and the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS), Qazinform News Agency reports.

    Kazakh hydrogeologists study U.S. groundwater management technologies
    Photo credit: Water Resources Ministry

    Training was conducted in Boise, Idaho, at the Groundwater Training Center of the Water Resources Scientific Center.

    Specialists explored groundwater monitoring systems, modeling methods, and protection techniques for underground water sources.

    Besides, they attended scientific meetings, technical seminars, and practical discussions on hydrogeology and water resource management.

    All expenses were covered by the American side.

    Deputy chairman of Kazakh national hydrogeological service Kazhydrogeology Dair Ibrayev said this experience will enhance the qualifications of the country’s specialists, introduce modern groundwater management technologies, and strengthen professional cooperation with U.S. experts.

    As reported earlier, Kazakhstan plans to open five sustainable irrigation training centers in Turkistan, Kyzylorda, Zhambyl, Almaty, and Zhetysu regions.

    Kazakhstan USA Kazakhstan and USA Water resources Government of Kazakhstan Foreign policy
    editor-translator
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
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