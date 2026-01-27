Kazakhstan to set up water technologies training centers

The Kazakh Water Economy Scientific Research Institute and Kazvodkhoz will jointly develop a roadmap and technical design specification for the development of the project.

The centers will serve as specialized training and demonstration platforms to provide professional training and upskilling for water management specialists, and promote modern water‑saving irrigation technologies.

The centers will be fitted with educational, demonstration, and laboratory infrastructure to train farmers and agricultural enterprises in the best available water‑saving practices.

It is planned to develop and introduce educational programs on sustainable irrigation, water distribution management and operation of irrigation systems.

It is expected to attract industry and international partners to develop educational programs and conduct training. The centers will serve as pilot sites for testing and spreading best practices.

The project will help improve the efficiency of water use in agriculture, reduce water losses and strengthen the human resource base in irrigation.

The development of regional centers will be funded through grants.