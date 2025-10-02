Hungarian President Tamás Sulyok receives grand welcome at Akorda Presidential Palace

The guard of honor lined up to salute the high-ranking guest at Akorda, following which, the two presidents introduced the members of their official delegations.

After that, the head of the honor guard company delivered a welcoming report, while the Kazakh Presidential Orchestra played the anthems of both nations.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Tamás Sulyok processed down the blue carpet towards the National Flag of Kazakhstan afterwards.

Earlier, President of Hungary Tamás Sulyok landed in Astana for an official visit.

The visit's agenda includes negotiations between the two presidents, during which they will discuss prospects for strengthening the strategic partnership between Kazakhstan and Hungary.