EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    Hungarian President Tamás Sulyok receives grand welcome at Akorda Presidential Palace

    16:15, 2 October 2025

    President of Hungary Tamás Sulyok has arrived at the Akorda Presidential Palace as he embarks on an official visit to Kazakhstan at the invitation of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.

    Hungarian President Tamás Sulyok receives grand welcome at Akorda Presidential Palace
    Photo credit: Still image

    The guard of honor lined up to salute the high-ranking guest at Akorda, following which, the two presidents introduced the members of their official delegations.

    After that, the head of the honor guard company delivered a welcoming report, while the Kazakh Presidential Orchestra played the anthems of both nations.

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Tamás Sulyok processed down the blue carpet towards the National Flag of Kazakhstan afterwards.

    Earlier, President of Hungary Tamás Sulyok landed in Astana for an official visit.

    The visit's agenda includes negotiations between the two presidents, during which they will discuss prospects for strengthening the strategic partnership between Kazakhstan and Hungary.

    President of Kazakhstan Akorda Presidential Residence Kazakhstan-Hungary Hungary Politics
    Seilkhanov
    Adlet Seilkhanov
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All