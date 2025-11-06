Kazakh honey, kumys, and confectionery to hit Chinese store shelves

Thanks to the joint efforts of QazTrade and the National Association of Cooperatives of Kazakhstan (NACOFEC), Kazakh products like honey, kumys, shubat, and confectionery will soon be available in China’s retail network, which includes over 340,000 stores with an annual turnover exceeding 7 trillion yuan.

More than 30 companies and cooperatives, including QazExport Global, GEOM LLP, OIL ECO LLP, Prombaza-7, SHERSTNEV GROUP, IceMaster, Dinastiya Agro, Kokshetau Mineral Water JSC, MADI, Nauryz-5, Run Planet Organic, JAIN LLP, Danaker LLP, Mareven Food Tien Shan, Telli Kazakhstan LLP, NefisGroup Ltd., Industry of Semirechye, KAZAGRO-PRO LLP, KOMEK ASIA GROUP, Light Way Solution LLP, LWS Agro LLP, LWS Terminal LLP, and Baraka №1 represent Kazakhstan at the event.

QazTrade CEO Aitmukhammed Aldazharov emphasized that entering the Chinese market through cooperatives will help Kazakh producers establish long-term footholds.

A business acceleration and training program is being launched for Chinese companies to expand their presence in Kazakhstan and Central Asia, fostering sustainable bilateral trade.

As written before, Kazakhstan is featured across four major platforms at CIIE: National Pavilion, China Co-Op Stand, Jiangsu SOHO Platform and Almaty City Pavilion.

This comprehensive approach helps attract a record number of Kazakh producers to the expo.

Notably, this year, over 100 Kazakh producers are participating in the CIIE.