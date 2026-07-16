Kazakh hockey veteran Roman Starchenko retires

Announcing his decision in an Instagram post, Starchenko said the time had come to bring his professional playing career to an end. He also thanked fans for their support throughout both the highlights and the most challenging moments of his career.

During his 17 seasons with Barys Astana, Starchenko established a KHL record for the most games played for a single club.

Starchenko appeared in 871 KHL games, scoring 215 goals and recording 209 assists.

Starchenko capped his playing career by helping Nomad Astana win the Kazakhstan Pro Ligasy title last season.

Starchenko enjoyed a distinguished international career, making 18 IIHF World Championship appearances for Kazakhstan, including 10 in the top division, while also winning two Asian Games gold medals and the Asian Championship title.

Widely regarded as one of the most decorated and recognizable hockey players in Kazakhstan's history, Starchenko made a significant contribution to the development of the sport in the country and to the national team's performances on the international stage.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakh prospect Karim Kazhibekov would continue his career in the North American Hockey League (NAHL).