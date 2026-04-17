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    Kazakh high school student scores perfect 1600 on SAT

    19:12, 17 April 2026

    Kazakhstani student Sadyk Zhanabek achieved the maximum score on the SAT international exam, a result achieved annually by only a small percentage of test-takers worldwide, Qazinform News Agency reports.

    Sadyk Zhanabek
    Personal photo of Sadyk Zhanabek

    The student's achievement was made public following a post by educational expert Laura Vaigorova.

    "Results like this never happen instantly — they always have a clear background and a strong foundation," Vaigorova maintains.

    She noted that the decisive factor was not the intensity of preparation but its consistency: regular practice, error analysis, and full-length tests under conditions close to the actual exam.

    The student attributed his success to his educational environment.

    "It wasn't talent that got me there, but the system: courses, parents, and surroundings. Everything worked together," he said.

    The SAT (Scholastic Assessment Test) is a standardized exam developed by the College Board, a U.S. organization. It is used for university admissions and assesses analytical thinking skills, comprehension of academic texts, mathematical problem-solving, and English language proficiency in an academic context.

    Earlier, Qazinform reported that Kazakh schoolgirls won three medals at the International Mathematical Olympiad.

    Kazakhstan Education Schools Universities Children Youth of Kazakhstan
    Almas Zhexenbekov
    Almas Zhexenbekov
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