Kazakh high school student scores perfect 1600 on SAT

The student's achievement was made public following a post by educational expert Laura Vaigorova.

"Results like this never happen instantly — they always have a clear background and a strong foundation," Vaigorova maintains.

She noted that the decisive factor was not the intensity of preparation but its consistency: regular practice, error analysis, and full-length tests under conditions close to the actual exam.

The student attributed his success to his educational environment.

"It wasn't talent that got me there, but the system: courses, parents, and surroundings. Everything worked together," he said.

The SAT (Scholastic Assessment Test) is a standardized exam developed by the College Board, a U.S. organization. It is used for university admissions and assesses analytical thinking skills, comprehension of academic texts, mathematical problem-solving, and English language proficiency in an academic context.

Earlier, Qazinform reported that Kazakh schoolgirls won three medals at the International Mathematical Olympiad.