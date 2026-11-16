Kazakh gymnast Alikhan Maulet clinches silver medal in Nanjing
17:29, 16 November 2026
Kazakhstan's Alikhan Maulet claimed silver at the 3rd FIG Trampoline & Tumbling Gymnastics Junior World Championships and 32nd World Age Group Competitions in Nanjing, China, Qazinform New Agency cited the National Olympic Committee.
The Kazakh athlete competed in the 17-21 men's double-mini trampoline and finished second in the final with 25.800.
Lev Busarev of Russia won the title (28.600). American Kaysen Maag took bronze (23.900).
Earlier, Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina secured a historic year-end world No. 1 ranking.