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    Kazakh gymnast Alikhan Maulet clinches silver medal in Nanjing

    17:29, 16 November 2026

    Kazakhstan's Alikhan Maulet claimed silver at the 3rd FIG Trampoline & Tumbling Gymnastics Junior World Championships and 32nd World Age Group Competitions in Nanjing, China, Qazinform New Agency cited the National Olympic Committee.

    Kazakh gymnast Alikhan Maulet clinches silver medal in Nanjing
    Photo source: olympic.kz

    The Kazakh athlete competed in the 17-21 men's double-mini trampoline and finished second in the final with 25.800.

    Lev Busarev of Russia won the title (28.600). American Kaysen Maag took bronze (23.900).

    Earlier, Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina secured a historic year-end world No. 1 ranking.

    Kazakhstan Sport gymnastics China Youth of Kazakhstan
    Almas Zhexenbekov
    Almas Zhexenbekov
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