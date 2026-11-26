The congress was held at the Main Botanical Garden of the Russian Academy of Sciences.

The council unites the efforts of the CIS Botanical Gardens in preserving plant biodiversity, developing living plant research collections, seed banks, and genetic resources.

Gulnara Sitpayeva is a Doctor of Biological Sciences and an academician of the Kazakh National Academy of Natural Sciences. She studies flora and plant resources of steppe areas of Kazakhstan. She has also authored two monographs and over 100 articles and theses.

Gulnara Sitpayeva leads research projects funded under Applied Scientific Research and Scientific and Technical Programs, and also oversees experience-exchange programs with Washington State University and the Botanical Society of France.

It should be noted, Kazakhstan to open UN University Regional Research Hub.